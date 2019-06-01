TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is exactly two weeks away from the official start of Monsoon 2019.
However, this doesn't mean a storm won't pop up before then.
One Valley city made sure their residents are prepared by holding “Operation Sandbag” on Saturday.
[WATCH: How an AZ town preps for monsoon 2019]
Tempe Fire and Rescue crews were on hand in the morning to help people fill and load sandbags into their cars. They additionally gave important tips and tricks to stay safe during the monsoon.
One thing many don’t think about is keeping the yard trimmed during monsoon.
“Reminding residents it's not too early to prepare for flooding," said Deputy Chief Chris Snow with Tempe Fire and Rescue. "Remember to trim your trees, bushes, your shrubs. A lot of times you have microbursts with the monsoons. Trees fall into the street, fall on your vehicle -- they fall on your homes, and we want to prevent that as much as possible."
The City of Tempe says they will have sandbags on hand all summer for residents.
(1) comment
Yippi Kiya kiyay. [scared]
