PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has named June 14 to June 20 as Monsoon Awareness Week, marking the start of monsoon season.

Arizona's Weather Authority is preparing you for Monsoon 2020 To help you stay safe, Arizona's Family will air Monsoon 2020: An Arizona Weather Authority Special on 3TV at 10 p.m., and again on Saturday, June 20, on both 3TV and CBS 5.

Slogan for the week is "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" that you can expect to see on ADOT signs that will alert drivers of a dust storm along with other information as they get prepared to use their updated dust detection alert and sensor systems.

+2 New sensors, improved alerts will warn drives of dust storms From sensors to cell phone alerts, Arizona is leading the way in technology to keep people safe during dangerous dust storms.

"Motorists traveling through this 10-mile stretch of I-10 near Picacho Peak (between mileposts 209-219), an area prone to sudden blowing dust, will see weather radar, overhead message boards and variable speed limit signs."

Here is what you should do if you see a dust storm according to ADOT:

If you encounter a dust storm, immediately check traffic around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway – do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane or in the emergency lane. Look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Turn off all vehicle lights. You do not want other vehicles, approaching from behind, to use your lights as a guide and possibly crash into your parked vehicle.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.

Stay in the vehicle with your seat belt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and reduce speeds.

You can find more safety tips and more on their website here.