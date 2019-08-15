MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Expecting women say they're thankful Cell Free DNA Testing is now being offered for all expecting moms at their Mesa OBGYN's office.
Doctor Greg Marchand says the test shows your baby's gender and if your baby has a genetic disorder as early as just ten weeks into your pregnancy.
[WATCH: Cell-free DNA testing offered for expecting moms in Mesa]
"It actually can detect fetal DNA in mom’s blood, meaning you’re getting the baby’s DNA out of mom’s blood by just taking a blood sample from mom," said Marchand.
Tristi Hicks is 17 weeks pregnant, expecting twins.
"I wanted to know that everything was okay," said Hicks. "I had two pregnancies that hadn’t gone so well, and I’d gone through IVF, so for me to get the reassurance that everything was going okay was a really big deal."
The test once cost thousands of dollars, according to Marchand. He said now most of his patients pay less than $200 for it.
"Because it was so cost prohibitive in the past, we really had to reserve this for just cases that we really thought a baby was affected by a genetic syndrome," said Marchand. "...the majority of what we’re screening for, we’re talking about serious chromosomal diseases that will have a serious affect on the baby’s health and lifespan."
"It’s not that it would have changed anything for me, but it was nice to know that everything was okay, and I didn’t have to worry as much," said Hicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.