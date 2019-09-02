MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are still more questions than answers in the shooting deaths of a mother and her 10-year-old son as they slept in a Mesa mobile home.
Police say Ana Leticia Valenzuela, 30, and her 10-year-old son Yudiel Valenzuela, were killed last Thursday morning when somebody fired more than two dozen rounds into the mobile home where the two were staying.
It's the kind of crime that has neighbors on edge.
Seth Coburn can't understand how someone could do this.
"I think a lot of people are scared," Coburn said. "It's very scary just in the middle of the night to hear a whole bunch of gunshots, and then you realize your neighbors have been killed."
The Valenzuelas were staying at the Wintercove Mobile Home Park, off McKellips Road and Mesa Drive.
Police said several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not hit, leading investigators to believe that the mom and son had been targeted.
It's unclear if the shooter opened fire while driving by or fled on foot.
Calvin Freeman, the manager of the Wintercove Mobile Home Park, said that neighbors have been coming together, asking what they can do to help the victms' family.
"We've had a lot of people in the community dropping off donations for the family," said Freeman. "It's a tragedy. It's really, really sad, and the community as a whole realizes this kind of thing doesn't happen here."
"To think that somebody could come to the park and shoot up somebody's home and kill two individuals, it's just ... those people need to be held responsible."