MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Valley father has been reunited with his son after the boy's mother ran off with him nearly two years ago, according to police. Christina Horton lost custody of her son, Jace, after another one of her children died in 2018. Police arrested Christina on Thursday in Tonopah and charged her with custodial interference but then released her after she claimed to be pregnant and have coronavirus.
In the past two years, Christina has been wanted for custodial interference, involved in a SWAT standoff and investigated in the death of her own baby. She spoke to Arizona's Family in 2018 hours after her youngest son, 1-year-old Jonathan Horton Jr, died. "This is a pain I don't wish on anybody," she said in the 2018 interview.
On Friday, Arizona’s Family spoke exclusively with Michael Patrick, who is Christina’s ex-husband and Jace’s biological. He says Christina is far from the victim. "[Jonathan’s death was] swept under the rug,” he said.
An autopsy found methadone in baby Jonathan's system; it's commonly used to kick drug addiction. Michael has his own speculations about what might have happened, but the medical examiner ruled the child's death accidental. Christina was never charged but she did lose custody of Jace. That didn't stop her from seeing him.
"She kidnapped him from Webster Elementary on November 16," said Michael. "I felt like it was my fault. He begged me that day when I dropped him off for school-- he didn't want to go."
Michael is relieved to have Jace back home but is still outraged that Christina was released after claiming she was pregnant and has coronavirus. "How this is all OK is beyond me," he said. "There's no way she's 6 months pregnant. There's no way she has coronavirus." Michael wants to see proof.
Mesa police wouldn't say whether they believed Christina lied about having COVID-19. Michael says young Jace has tested negative for the virus. In a statement, Mesa police said:
This case had two parts, a missing child and the mother who broke the law. Our main goal was the child’s safety. We accomplished that goal once we recovered the child and turned him over to the Department of Child Safety. Our detective filed charges against the mother, which she will still have to answer for. Not everyone stays in jail, awaiting their court date. Some people post bond and are subsequently released. Many others are released by the IA Judge. We took the appropriate actions considering the many factors we faced. I understand the father’s frustration however, the mother will have an upcoming court date and a felony warrant if she fails to show up. We are just thankful that everyone involved is safe.
Michael is concerned that Christina will come back for Jace. "Her last statement in court was, 'If I can't have him, nobody will'"