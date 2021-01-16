MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A 23-year-old mother and a 2-year-old boy are fighting for their lives after the car they were in hit a power pole and then a fire hydrant in Mesa Saturday morning. Four people were in the car.
The wreck, which involved just one vehicle, happened just before 8 a.m. at Dobson and Broadway roads. The Mesa Fire & Medical Department said there were wires down near the wrecked car when crews got to the scene.
First responders said the woman and the toddler were in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital. Paramedics also took a 32-year-old man to the hospital for evaluation. Another family member who arrived on the scene took a 1-year-old who was in the car to the hospital, as well, according to Mesa Fire & Medical.
Crews from SRP secured the power lines while workers from Mesa’s water department handled the hydrant.
At this point, it’s not clear who was driving or if the children were properly restrained in child seats. Investigators with the Mesa Police Department are working to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.