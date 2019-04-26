TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A violent brawl was caught on camera on a Maricopa Unified School District bus. Now the mother of one of the student's is filing a lawsuit against the district.
The lawsuit claims a ninth grader with autism became a victim of "systematic bullying that gradually escalated to physical violence."
[WATCH: Mom suing Maricopa Unified School District for bullying of autistic son]
According to the lawsuit the bullying started in October, and three physical assaults happened since then.
Surveillance video from inside the school bus shows the driver standing in the aisle trying to separate the students. Some of the children are yelling death threats and swearing. Thrown punches are also shown throughout the 17-minute clip.
Someone on the bus called 911. Eventually, law enforcement calmed the situation down.
The lawsuit claims "the district was aware of the bullying and did nothing other than instigating and condone (through its staff) the bullying and physical violence."
As a result of the bullying, a bus driver was fired. It's not clear if the terminated driver is the same one in the video.
MUSD said they are aware of the lawsuit but cannot comment on pending litigation.
