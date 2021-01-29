CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler woman fought in a war abroad, only to be murdered in her own Chandler home. Marilyn Suchla said her daughter, Amber Patton, was randomly killed on September 20 in her garage. The Army veteran survived bullets, bombs, and Iraq, only to die a death her mother could have never prepared for.
"I don't want any other family to go through what we're going through, and then I will know my daughter did not die in vain," said Suchla.
Police said 16-year-olds Corbin McNeil and James Quintero killed Patton during a crime spree last year. Both are being charged as adults.
"They were after the car," said Suchla. "They said we're going to steal this car. Amber would have given them the car keys."
As the suspects prepare to go to court on Monday, Suchla wants people to know the good her daughter brought to this world.
"The most giving person you could meet on the planet," Suchla described Amber. "That's why it's so hard, and I want to know why. Why did they have to kill her?"
She remembers Amber as brave, an animal lover, and her sister's partner in crime. Amber was so close to her sister, Tara; she tattooed her name on her arm.
"Amber was just full of life," said Suchla. "She was born amazing...Amber will never be able to walk the streets. There's nothing in this world, no money, no nothing can bring her back to us. I know my daughter, and I feel that they should never walk the streets either."
Suchla is asking for prayers and started this GoFundMe page to help cover travel costs for Amber's memorial.