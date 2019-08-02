PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother who lost two daughters in a wrong-way crash insists more can be done to hold bars accountable for serving alcohol to drunk patrons. Impairment is often to blame for wrong-way incidents.
Kelsey and Karli Richardson, 18 and 20, were killed on April 14, 2017, when a wrong-way driver crashed into them on Interstate 17 near Happy Valley Road. Karli was a student at Grand Canyon University. Kelsey was in town to visit her.
The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control determined the driver responsible for the deadly wreck had been drinking at a Valley restaurant for more than four hours. Mellow Mushroom had to pay a $9,000 fine and the restaurant’s liquor license was temporarily suspended.
“Seven days. So each of my kids was worth three-and-a-half days of liquor,” says Cathy Hocking, Kelsey's and Karli’s mother. “Is that the message they’re sending because then why would anyone worry about over-serving anyone?”
The Arizona Department of Liquor issued an open letter to businesses on March 16, 2018, warning bars and restaurants that if a patron causes a wrong-way crash, the agency would find out if the establishments provided the patron too much to drink.
Collaborating with the Department of Public Safety was also listed as a priority in the agency’s strategic plan last fiscal year.
Arizona’s Family asked the Arizona Department of Liquor to provide an update on investigations related to wrong-way incidents, but the agency was unable to provide details.
Hocking would like to see the consequences for over-serving better fit the crime.
“They’re not disciplined to anything that really even affects them,” says Hocking. “You need to make sure that [bartenders] realize that if they don’t cut them off, they’re responsible, and I think they should be held responsible to the point of jail.”
Hocking now speaks at schools and colleges advocating for tougher DUI laws and educating students about the dangers of drinking and driving.
comments
Makes no sense. Mom is just hurt and lashing out (understandable) but dont blame the bartenders for doing their jobs. People need to accept some responsibility for their life choices
Translation: the perp didn't have deep enough pockets, some government organization will soon make lawsuit list as well.
Probably should punish the mom and dad of the bartender for giving birth too.
