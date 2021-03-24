PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) – The mother of a young man shot and killed by police plans to sue the City of Mesa, the Mesa Police Department, as well as individual members of the department, according to court documents obtained by Arizona's Family Wednesday.

Lawyers for Ana Sandoval drew up a Notice of Claim, which is the first step in filing a lawsuit, outlining what happened the morning of September 25, 2020, when Angel Benitez, 21, "was viciously shot and killed by City of Mesa Police Officers …" in Tempe.

Police said officers found Benitez slumped over the wheel of a car, which turned out to be stolen, in the parking lot of the Panda Express on Dobson Road south of the Loop 202 freeway. Police said Benitez fled and that officers later located him, still in the car, in a covered parking space at a Tempe complex.

While police say the officers feared for their lives because they thought Benitez was reaching for a weapon, Sandoval's lawyer says Benitez "was attempting to peacefully exit the vehicle." Three officers shot at Benitez while two others deployed their stun guns.

Investigators did not find a weapon on Benitez or in the vehicle.

"My son was a good son," Sandoval said a couple of days after the shooting. "And he didn't deserve to die the way he did. He wasn't an animal. But to be shot like that."

Witnesses told Arizona's Family at the time that they heard several shots. According to the Notice of Claim, officers fired at least 28 times and then "utterly failed to provide medical attention to Mr. Benitez."

Edited body-camera video released by the investigators showed an obstructed view of what happened, but officers can be heard giving Benitez orders.

"Mr. Benitez was compliant with police orders and was unarmed, and therefore not a threat to the Mesa Police Officers or their lives," Sandoval's 16-page Notice of Claim reads. It goes to demand a settlement of $15 million, citing the notices filed in other officer-involved shootings in Arizona.