PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The mother of the girl who was accidentally shot by her father says her daughter is staying strong through her recovery.
"This kid amazes me everyday. Everyday," said Kayla Brubaker about her daughter, Nevaeh.
In addition to being incredibly tough, Brubaker says her daughter also likes the "girly stuff."
“She loves running, arts and crafts, makeup-- all the girly stuff-- high heels," Nevaeh's mom said.
Last Thursday, Nevaeh's father, Eldon Mcinville, was cleaning his shotgun. He says he tripped as he went to put the loaded gun away, and it went off-- shooting Nevaeh in the stomach.
Even first responders called her "the bravest girl they’ve ever seen."
“That is definitely true. She's a talker. She'll talk your ear off. She'll tell you everything about her," Brubaker said. "That's who she is. She is everybody's little girl.”
Despite how severe her injuries were, it's been nothing but good news from the doctors. Right now, Nevaeh is awake, responsive and seems unfazed by her breathing tube.
“She wants to get up and talk with us," said Brubaker about her daughter. "She’s mouthing words. She’s rocking to music.”
Nevaeh will have her third surgery Monday night. She will likely be in the hospital for three months.
Brubaker set up a GoFundMe account to support her daughter as she heals.
“I want people to know that accidents do happen, and she needs people and support,” Brubaker said. “She needs to know as much as I know that people are there for her, and they care."
