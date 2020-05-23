PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A Peoria mother said her 19-year-old son Alfredo Jaime and his 16-year-old friend were both shot in the parking lot of Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday night.

The mother, Maggie Jaime, told Arizona's Family that her son and his best friend, a 16-year-old girl, was waiting for a ride home in the parking lot that night. Alfredo thought it was firecrackers, but by the time he realized it was gunshots, it was too late.

"He told me, 'Why mom? Why me?" said Jaime.

The pain is unbearable for Alfredo, as he finds himself talking to his mom on FaceTime, recovering from a devastating shot from an AR-15 rifle to his chest.

"He's like 'Mom, I'm going to die.' And I'm just encouraging him like, 'No, you're not. The procedures that were done were to save your life'," said Jaime.

Police said 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. admitted to the mass shooting and recorded it on social media. A Maricopa County prosecutor said Hernandez Jr. told investigators he was targeting couples, people around his age. Police said he also told investigators he wanted to take his anger out on society because he had been bullied and women didn't want him.

"I understand you're mad at something in your life, but you have to talk to someone. There are crisis lines for everything," said Jaime. "All I can say is, I'm a person of God. I've forgiven him, but I won't forget."

Police said, in all, Hernandez Jr. shot three people, but thankfully no one died. Alfredo is now awake and alert after serious surgeries.

His 16-year-old friend, who was shot in the leg, is recovering in the hospital too. However, Jaime said there's a possibility she loses her leg.

"It's a tragedy. We didn't expect it to hit home twice," said Jaime.

The hardest part for Jaime is not being there for her son. She said the hospital's visitor policy won't allow it because of COVID-19.

"It's really hard when you can't be with your son," said Jaime. "To give him that encouragement and that support."

Police said Hernandez Jr. surrendered to officers on the scene. He's facing several felony charges and being held on a $1 million cash bail.

If you would like to help the Jaime family with Alfredo's recovery, click here.