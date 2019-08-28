PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Page, Arizona, have arrested the mother and grandparents of a six-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose.
Lariyah Davison died on May 3, 2019, after an overdose of an illegal narcotic.
Lariyah's grandparents, with whom the child had been living when the incident occurred, were arrested on Aug. 16 in connection with her death. They are 51-year-old James Lane and 47-year-old Victoria Bizardie, of Page.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, police arrested Lariyah's mother, 30-year-old Kamaya Lane in Farmington, New Mexico, on an arrest warrant issued out of Coconino County for child abuse, a Class 2 felony, and first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony.
Kamaya Lane is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Arizona.
Page police say that the child's grandparents were booked into Coconino County Jail and are facing multiple felonies charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse, endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a deadly weapon in a drug offense, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, transporting marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transporting dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transporting narcotic drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Lane was also booked for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Page is located in far northern Arizona.