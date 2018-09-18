MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley mom is demanding an explanation from the Mesa police officer that shot and killed her son.
Mesa police say an officer was checking on 40-year-old David Huffines when he was spotted Friday night sitting on the sidewalk near 74th Street and Main. Investigators say Huffines pulled a gun on the officer and there was an exchange of gunfire.
“I think he pulled the gun, I’m sure he did,” says Huffines’ mother, Edna Wilson. “But he didn’t shoot to kill [the officer].”
Huffines was sent to the hospital. The officer was not hurt.
Wilson says when she arrived at the hospital she found her son handcuffed to the bed. She says a writing on a whiteboard in the room proves Huffines was hit five times. She believes the final shot was to his head.
“Why they couldn’t stop here at least so I could say goodbye to my son, I don’t understand,” says Wilson.
Mesa police have not said how many times Huffines was hit.
Wilson says Huffines was not a violent man. An online court records search shows Huffines had a criminal history that did not include violence charges.
However, Wilson says her son had battled drug addiction for years.
She has some harsh words for the officer involved in the shooting.
“I think that he was just determined to put one more notch on his gun, that’s what I think,” says Wilson.
She wants to know more about how the deadly confrontation unfolded.
“I want to talk to this officer and so does my daughter,” says Wilson. “I want to see any videotapes. I want to see anything they have. I want them to tell me why that last shot had to be done. Explain it to me.”
Wilson says she takes comfort in knowing her son’s organs were used to save two lives. She says her hope was that one day he would recover from his addiction and raise his two sons, ages 5 and 8.
Mesa police say the officer had to take cover during the exchange, and that the incident is another example of the dangers of policing.
(2) comments
Your son pulled a gun and shot at police, and you don't even dispute that. No, no explanation for you, they don't owe you a thing.
A little advice how not to get shot by the police department. First follow directions second don't pull a gun out or shoot at them.
