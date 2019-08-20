TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 30-year-old mother has been arrested for DUI after she was found passed out in a parked, running car with her 4-year-old child in the backseat.
Rendi Renee Kurtz faces a felony charge of "aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15," according to court paperwork.
Kurtz, a resident of Taylor, Arizona, was arrested Monday night in Tempe.
Police say she was "found to be passed out while sitting in the driver's seat of a running vehicle with her 4-year-old child in the back seat while also impaired by drugs," reads the police report.
Her car was parked at a shopping plaza near McClintock and Southern.
When officers searched Kurtz and her car, they found "black tar heroin, a straw with brown-tinted residue, and a needle cap," according to the police report.
Rendi was taken to the Tempe City Jail where she was booked and released on her own recognizance.
She's due in court September 3.