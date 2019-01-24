BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police have charged a Maine mother after her 7-month-old child ingested methamphetamine through breast milk.
Authorities say 20-year-old Alyssa Murch, of Bangor, is facing charges of felony aggravated furnishing of a scheduled drug and endangering the welfare of a child.
Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says officers responded to a hospital Dec. 16 after the baby was reported unconscious after ingesting the drug.
The child regained consciousness by the time police arrived and was being treated by medical staff. The child's current condition has not been released.
Murch is due in court Feb. 20.
It is unclear if she has a lawyer, and The Associated Press was unable to find a working phone number for her.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.