(3TV/CBS5) -- A mother in Illinois is accused of driving down the road with her daughters riding in an inflatable pool on top of her SUV.
Police in Dixon, Illinois arrested 49-year-old Jennifer Yeager on two counts of endangering the health or life of a child.
On Tuesday afternoon, someone called police after spotting Yeager driving down the road with a blue inflatable pool on top of the SUV, with kids riding inside the pool.
According to police, Yeager said she drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend's house. She let her daughters ride in the pool to hold it down as she drove it home.
Yeager also received a citation for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.
She was released on bond.
Dixon police tweeted about the incident, stating: "Having your children sit in an inflatable pool on top of your car while driving will get you arrested."
