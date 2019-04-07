PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The family hurt in a hit-and-run crash that sent them to the hospital Friday night said they feel lucky to be alive.
Stephanie Oros said she was crossing the street with her three kids near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix when the driver crashed into them.
She said they were walking home from the store.
"It hit me," said Oros. "I fell to the floor. I don't know if I blacked out. I don't know, but when I got up I saw my son running across the street, and he almost got hit by another car trying to get to safety."
Phoenix police said the driver dragged the 2-year-old girl 1,000 feet in her stroller.
"I saw the car starting to take off, and I started running so fast trying to catch him, and he wouldn't stop," said Oros.
At that same moment, her 5-year-old boy ran into traffic while her three-year-old boy was motionless in the street.
"He wasn't responsive," said Oros. "He wasn't moving, and I picked him up because other cars were coming and I was trying to hear if he had a heartbeat or if he was breathing, but I kept running at the same time as him because I still couldn't see my daughter."
Witnesses told officers they were able to stop the driver at the intersection.
Oros said a woman pulled the two-year-old from under the car, but then the driver took off.
"He does not have a heart because he didn't even stop," said Oros.
Her 3-year-old son is still in the hospital after getting out of the ICU Sunday. Oros was released from the hospital along with her 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.
"I can’t see my baby like this," sobbed Oros. "It’s so hard... they had to stitch his ear and wire his mouth. He has stitches inside his mouth. He has road rash all over his feet. His head is like so swollen."
Phoenix police still don't have a driver or vehicle description.
Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. For individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
The family set up this Facebook fundraiser to help pay for hospital bills.
