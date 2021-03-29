GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday, March 29, has been declared "National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day," a reminder to shop local and support small businesses.
With the pandemic, the day is now more important than ever. "Many small businesses across the country have closed. They just weren't able to sustain what really happened over the past year because of the pandemic," said Lorraine Zomok, a business owner and president of Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association
Mom and Pop Business Day started in the '90s, but with how hard many businesses were hit by the pandemic, the day has taken on a new meaning
"It's such a special day of the year, especially this year, more than ever, when so many of us over the past year have really learned the importance of shopping locally," Zomok said. "Small mom and pop business owners day means you can take that extra step to maybe go into that local shop to find that perfect gift for your mom or your aunt or your husband or your brother, that really only that small shop owner can really connect you with ."
Money spent at local businesses stays local. "Every $100 spent in a local, locally-owned mom and pop shop, $43 remains in that local economy in that community, compared to $13 if you're spending in a non-locally-owned shop," Zomok said. "Small businesses have been an integral part of our economy and the United States. They are really the heartbeat of our own local communities from Glendale to Wickenburg, to Scottsdale to Apache Junction."
Zomok owns Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures in historic downtown Glendale. When the pandemic hit, her business was pretty new, and not only was she dealing with COVID-19, she was also facing her own health battle. "I was diagnosed with cancer as well during this past year. So with having to deal with conquering cancer, which of course we did. We're also...conquering COVID as well, we're not going to get let anything stop us," Zomok said.
And while you may not make it out to a small business Monday, mom and pop shops are always appreciative of their customers, any day of the year. "In my heart, it's mom and pop business day, every single day of the year," Zomok said. "If you can't make it out today, we're open tomorrow."