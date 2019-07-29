PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old girl survived after she said her husband intentionally crashed their car into a home with their 2-year-old in the backseat. Despite the broken bones, they're going to be okay.
"I have four broken ribs. My knee was open to where you could see my bone," said 17-year-old Leticia Regalado. She is now at home with her family after being in the hospital for four days.
Her daughter, 2-year-old Veronica, is also home with a concussion, cuts on her face and a broken leg. Regalado said it started as an argument in a grocery store parking lot last Sunday.
"He pulled over, and he wanted me to get out. He didn't want to give her [Veronica] to me, and I told him I wouldn't get out," Regalado said.
That's when she said her husband, 21-year-old Ricardo Munoz, drove the car into a west Phoenix home with her and their daughter inside. Police say the car went 61 miles an hour at the time of impact.
"It felt like the car kept going faster and faster and before I knew it, I was in the car sitting on top of the roof inside it," Leticia Regalado said.
Regalado said people there helped pull her and Veronica out before the car dropped and flames ignited.
"I remember hearing horns, yelling," Regalado said. "I do remember the owners saying, 'My home,' and I kept saying, 'I'm sorry! My kid! My kid!'"
"He hurt my daughter! He hurt my granddaughter," said Renee Regalado, Leticia's mom. "He knew exactly what he was doing, and that's awful."
She said her daughter was planning to leave Munoz.
"My kid is suffering from something she didn't know," said Regalado. "As a mom, I can't take her pain away, and that hurts me the most."
