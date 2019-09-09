GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mom is being accused of child abuse after leaving her two children in the car for more than an hour at a Glendale mall, police say.
Court documents say Marina Lobato, 29, left her children in the car to go shopping with her third child at Arrowhead Towne Center on Friday, Sept. 6, around 6:30 p.m.
When mall security found the 1-year-old and 3-year-old locked in the vehicle they called the police, according to authorities.
Security told police the vehicle was unattended by an adult for over an hour.
The responding officer broke the front window on the passenger side to unlock the door.
It was 108 degrees outside that day. However, the vehicle was running with the air conditioner on, court document say.
Both children were crying, court documents say.
The responding officer contacted the mom after finding her ID and phone number in the car.
When she came back to the car she told the responding officer that she was going shopping for her kids. She said the two kids were asleep and she didn't want to wake them so she left the car running with the air conditioner on.
While she shopped with her other child. She also said it would be easier to leave them in the car since she only had one stroller at the time.
According to court documents, she admitted she made a bad decision and was apologetic about her actions.
She faces charges of child abuse.