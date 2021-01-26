PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix mom faces a felony DUI charge after allegedly hitting a parked police SUV in a central Phoenix parking lot. Police said not only was Nayeli Garcia driving while impaired, she was doing it with her 5-year-old daughter in the car.
It happened late Monday night north of Baseline Road and Central Avenue. According to police, an officer was in the area to respond to an unrelated report regarding an armed person. While that officer was parked in the middle of the lot, Garcia backed her car into their SUV, according to public court documents. Police said Garcia’s little girl was in a child-restraint seat in the back seat.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Garcia admitted to police that she had had an alcoholic drink. Police say Garcia agreed to a breath test, which showed an estimated blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.216. The legal definition of impaired is 0.08. Arizona law defines anything between 0.15 and 0.19 as extreme DUI. Anything over 0.2 is considered super extreme DUI. There is also an aggravating factor because Garcia’s young daughter was with her at the time, according to police.
Officers said they were not able to do a blood draw on Garcia to determine her exact BAC. Garcia, 25, was taken to a health facility where a nurse was able to draw her blood. The results were not immediately available.
According to court documents, Garcia’s car was towed and will be impounded for 30 days.
Garcia’s public court documents say she has “no reported prior convictions or arrests.” She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.
A first DUI offense is a misdemeanor, but the aggravating factors of Garcia’s BAC and having a child in the car bump the charge up to a class 6 felony.