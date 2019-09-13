MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mohave Valley man was arrested for the sexual extortion and exploitation of a 17-year-old girl, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office reported.
The investigation began on August 19 when detectives got reports of the attempted extortion of the teen girl.
MCSO said the teen told them that her social media was hacked by someone who removed all her inappropriate pictures from her account.
According to the sheriff's office, the hacker got in touch with the teen and threatened that her explicit photos would be released if she didn't give him access to more of her pictures and videos.
While investigating, detectives retrieved the IP address of the computers used to conduct the hacking and linked them to two addresses of 18-year-old Cameron Brush.
By Sept. 12, MCSO said a search warrant was conducted at both residences. The same day, detectives interviewed Brush.
During the interview, MSCO said Brush admitted to being involved in the incident. He additionally confessed that he hacked the social media accounts of others who are underage, according to MCSO.
According to the sheriff's office, Brush said he took photos of nearly 50 people.
Brush faces felony charges of sexual extortion, theft by extortion and commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
This investigation triggered Chief Deputy McKie to stress how social media can be harmful to young people.
“This ongoing and extensive investigation is a great reminder to parents of the possible dangers of social media. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recommends that parents monitor the social media accounts of their underage children and discuss the dangers of sending photos of themselves to anyone,” said Chief Deputy McKie. “It is very troublesome to know that there are a large number of unidentified victims in this case.”
As the investigation continues, detectives are searching for other possible victims in the case.
Those with any information on this incident are advised to contact the MCSO's Office of Detective Division or call their toll-free number.