LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened Thursday morning at Lake Havasu.
Sheriff's officials say at around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers got a call about a person in the water in the area of Thompson Bay near the skate park. Members of the Division of Boating Safety responded to the area. Once there, they found a the body of a man under the water, about 100 feet off of the shore.
Members of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team secured the scene, and recovered the body from the water. The victim's body is now in custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner. Officials say there are no suspicious circumstances in the man's death.