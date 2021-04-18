KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Lake Havasu City Police Department is investigating an deputy-involved shooting involving a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy that killed the suspect.
The shooting happened in Kingman on Saturday, April 17 at around 9 p.m.
According to Lake Havasu police, it all began when deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and led deputies on a low-speed chase. But when the suspect started driving erratically and even steered into oncoming traffic, police say deputies called off the pursuit. This happened two more times throughout the evening. At one point, deputies says the suspect came toward them and rammed their patrol vehicle.
Finally the suspect pulled over. A deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, and a confrontation followed. According to Lake Havasu police, the deputy fired several shots that hit the driver. The suspect was taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center, but died from his injuries.
The deputy involved in the shooting was not hurt. He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is common practice for an incident like this.