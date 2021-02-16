MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohave County officials have identified human remains that were found in a remote desert area in 2019. Officials say they belong to Nancy Hartz, who was reported missing back in July 2015.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office had responded to the call about multiple skeletal remains found in a remote desert area near the community of Topock, which is between Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City on May 1, 2019. The remains were later sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for examination. A profile was created in early November 2020 for the unidentified remains and on Dec. 15, 2020 they were positively identified as Nancy Hartz.

Hartz was reported missing on July 28, 2015 by family members and was last seen in Lake Havasu City with a man who detectives learned was Robert Lawson Carnochan. Police say Carnochan had been using multiple aliases.

Carnochan was later arrested in April of 2016 for multiple counts of theft and fraud all unrelated to Hartz's disappearance. He was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

MCSO says after Hartz's remains were positively identified in December 2020, detectives learned that Carnochan had died in prison on Sept. 17, 2020. Carnochan was the main suspect in the disappearance of Hartz, but police did not have sufficient evidence to connect him to her death until after her remains were found.

On Feb. 11, 2021, the autopsy report ruled that Hartz died of gunshot wounds and her death was officially ruled as a homicide. MCSO says no arrest can be made in her murder because Carnochan had already died in prison.

Carnochan is also the suspect in the disappearances of two additional women, Neva Jane Lindley and Verna Clayton. Their bodies have not been found.