KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after investigators said he led law enforcement on a chase, which ended in a shootout in Kingman on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to help neighboring law enforcement with a chase around 12:30 p.m. Deputies spotted the suspect's car and then saw a man walking with a gun. Deputies told him to stop and put the gun down, but then the confrontation evolved into a shooting. The man and a deputy fired their guns. The man was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified. No deputies were hurt. MCSO didn't say why the man was being chased by police. The Kingman Police Department is investigating the shooting.
This is the 11th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 32nd overall in the state.