PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A mobile medical clinic rolling through the streets of Phoenix is helping thousands of people around the Valley by providing free healthcare and medication to those in need.

Back in February, Mission of Mercy's mobile medical clinic was destroyed by a fire. It was a huge blow to the people the clinic served, especially since it happened right before the pandemic.

Fast forward 10 months, and Mission of Mercy was able to get a whole new mobile unit, thanks to donations from the community. "We reached out to the community. They surprised us with a huge outpouring of support," said Paula Carvalho, Mission of Mercy's executive director.

This unit comes with three exam rooms, an EKG machine and free medications. "We provide free primary care services, free medicine for uninsured who really lack access through other means. For patients with chronic disease, 80 percent of our patients have chronic disease, we are a critical safety net for them," said Carvalho. "We serve about 3,000 patients each year, 15,000 visits a year and dispense about 30,000 medications, which are critical."

The clinic runs entirely on donations. "A donation is tax deductible and can qualify for Arizona charity tax credit. We appreciate every donation. every dollar matters," Carvalho said.

If you would like to donate, click HERE.