NORTH OF PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man who went missing while swimming in the Blue Ridge Reservoir north of Payson has been found dead.
On Sunday, just after 6 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Fire District were called out to the Blue Ridge Reservoir after reports that a swimmer had gone underwater near the boat ramp and never resurfaced.
Crews began searching the immediate area, but the swimmer was not found. Search operations were then suspended as it began to get dark, and a plan was developed to begin an underwater search the next day.
On Monday morning, deputies from Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and a crew from Tonto Rim Search and Rescue returned to the area to conduct an underwater search.
Crews also brought in a search and rescue dog that is trained to detect human remains in the water. That dog indicated the area that dive teams should look for the victim. Divers began searching the water, and several hours later were able to locate and recover the body of the missing man.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Austin Smith of Payson. His body was brought to the Coconino County Office of the Medical Examiner.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Blue Ridge Reservoir, also known as the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, is located near Happy Jack Arizona, which is roughly 47 miles north of Payson, and about 65 miles south of Flagstaff. The recreation spot in the Tonto National Forest is a popular area for swimming, boating and hiking.