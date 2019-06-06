SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An elderly man who was reported missing from Sun Lakes this past weekend has been found dead, possibly of heat exposure.
Eugene “Gene” Hafeman, 97, was last seen on Sunday at Renaissance Senior Living Apartments.
Hafeman's car was also found to be missing.
Hafeman did not carry a cellphone. But he was believed to be in good health, and the only medicine he was taking was a blood thinner.
Officials say he did not have a history of leaving on his own without notifying anyone.
On Thursday afternoon, Hafeman's car was spotted in the desert on Gila River Indian Community land. His body was found inside.
MCSO said it appears that Hafeman's car got stuck in soft sand and he died of heat exposure.
Detectives are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding Hafeman's death.
Earlier this week, Maricopa County reported the first heat-related death of the year.
[RELATED: Maricopa County reports first heat-related death of the year]
An older man homeless man was found in dead in a vehicle on Wednesday.
[WATCH: Experts advise to check on neighbors to prevent heat-related deaths]
[READ MORE: Heat Warnings: What you need to know]
According to Maricopa County Public Health, 40 percent of heat associated deaths actually occur indoors. Most of those deaths stem from air conditioning systems that are broken or just not turned on.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people die in the U.S. from heat than all other natural disasters combined.
[MORE: Extreme Heat]
Last year, 182 heat-associated deaths occurred in Maricopa County due to exposure to environmental heat. This is the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record for Maricopa County.
[MAP: See hydration stations in metro Phoenix]
People suffer heat-associated illness when their bodies are unable to compensate and properly cool themselves.
For heat relief resources, statistics, and information on how heat affects vulnerable populations, please visit heataz.com
(1) comment
Sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.