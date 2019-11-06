SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Show Low man was killed while cutting firewood in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. According to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, Greg Foster’s wife reported him missing on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. She said he had gone out to cut wood the morning before. All she knew was that he was going to the Wallow Fire fuelwood permit area and did not return home.
Teams from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department, and the Department of Public Safety Aviation Unit quickly launched a search. Foster, 60, had been missing for about 24 hours at that point.
Searchers found Foster near Big Lake shortly before 4 p.m. ACSO said he was killed by a falling tree he cut.
“No signs of foul play were observed, and the cause of death has been determined to be accidental,” ASCO said in a news release Wednesday evening.
The drive from Show Low, which is in eastern Arizona, to the Big Lake area is about two hours.
The 2011 Wallow Fire burned more than 840 square miles. It was sparked by a campfire and remains the largest wildfire in Arizona history.