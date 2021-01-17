PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Searchers have located a San Tan Valley woman who has been missing since last week.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jessica Goodwin was found on the Gila River Indian Community Sunday.
She was last seen under “suspicious circumstances” Monday, Jan. 11 after she called off work and left her dog at home.
On Thursday, at around 7 p.m., Goodwin's vehicle was found abandoned with minor damage near a wash in Queen Creek.
While foul play was not suspected, PCSO says the location and manner in which the vehicle was found was suspicious in nature.
Phone records led PCSO detectives to an area of land on the Gila River Indian Community. During their search, they spotted Goodwin at around 4:45 Sunday. She is currently in critical condition and is being airlifted to an area hospital.
"This is the outcome we have all been hoping and praying for. I commend our Detectives and our Search and Rescue team for their commitment and attention to detail," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
This investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.
PCSO has located 28yo Jessica Goodwin. Phone records led Detectives and Search and Rescue to an area of land on the Gila River Indian Community. During their search, Goodwin was spotted around 4:45 Sunday. She is in critical condition and is being airlifted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/LbZ5hfIlhZ— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) January 18, 2021