CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are looking into what caused a plane to crash in Yavapai County, killing two people.
It happened in the area of Bloody Basin and Interstate 17, 5.5 miles southeast of Cordes Lakes. Aerial video shows a single-engine plane in a desert area with severe damage to the cabin.
According to federal investigators, search teams found the wreckage of a single-engine Lancair 235 on Monday afternoon. The two inside the plane took off from Phoenix's Deer Valley Airport on Saturday but never reached their destination in Page. The Department of Public Safety had been searching for the plane since Sunday, when they were reported missing. Law enforcement and medical personnel had a hard time accessing the crash site because of its remote location. The victims' names haven't been released. An investigation is underway.