PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS officials and Phoenix police officers are searching for a missing Phoenix woman after she told her family she was stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend early Sunday morning.
DPS officials say 37-year-old Irene Luevano was last seen with her boyfriend at a bar near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Saturday night. Luevano's family says she called them at 4 a.m. on Sunday, telling them she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.
DPS officials say Luevano's boyfriend was later found at a local hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Luevano and the vehicle are still missing. Luevano is a Hispanic woman, 5'4" tall, 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.
Officials say she may be in a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an Arizona license plate D3A9VE. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.
MISSING ADULT Irene Luevano, 37 year old Hispanic female. Last seen in the area of Camelback Rd and 27th Ave around 4 am this morning. Possibly in a Gray Chevy Impala AZ D3A9VE. May be injured and in need of medical attention. pic.twitter.com/g9kut8Yow7— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 17, 2022