PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday. Aspen Ariah Bell was last seen near Interstate 17 and Dynamite Boulevard. Few details were immediately available, but police say Aspen's family is worried about her.
Investigators said they believe she's "traveling out of state with unknown subjects." Aspen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. While the Phoenix Police Department tweeted two pictures of Aspen along with a basic description of her, they did not provide any other information.
Please help us find 15-year-old Aspen Ariah Bell, who was last seen in the area of I-17 and Dynamite Boulevard. Aspen is believed to be traveling out of state with unknown subjects and her family is concerned for her welfare.She is 5’05", 125lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. pic.twitter.com/gA81pi8skx— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 24, 2022
If you have seen Aspen or know where she might be, contact the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.