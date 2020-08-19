PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in a Phoenix canal Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department, 20-year-old Efren Ricardo was last seen walking to work on Sunday, Aug. 16, near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road. Justus said when Ricardo didn't show up for work that day, he was reported missing by family members.
Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a person floating in a canal near 35th and Dunlap avenues.
The Phoenix Fire Department also responded and determined that the man in the canal was dead.
The Phoenix Police Dive Team recovered the body of the man, who was later identified as Ricardo. Justus said there were no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation.