silver alert

Jeremiah Frazier was last seen in the area of 24th Street and Broadway Road on May 12.

 (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old man from Phoenix who has a medical condition has been found safe. A Silver Alert had been issued on Monday.

Jeremiah Frazier was last seen in the area of 24th Street and Broadway Road on May 12. He has a condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented. 

On Tuesday, Phoenix police said Frazier was found, and is safe.

Download PDF Missing frazier bulletin

Silver Alerts are sent out when a person older than 65 or a person with a cognitive or mental disability goes missing, and their life appears to be in danger.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you