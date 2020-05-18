PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old man from Phoenix who has a medical condition has been found safe. A Silver Alert had been issued on Monday.
Jeremiah Frazier was last seen in the area of 24th Street and Broadway Road on May 12. He has a condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.
On Tuesday, Phoenix police said Frazier was found, and is safe.
Silver Alerts are sent out when a person older than 65 or a person with a cognitive or mental disability goes missing, and their life appears to be in danger.