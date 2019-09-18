PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A missing man who likes to hike a popular trail in Prescott has been found and now there's a rescue to get him to safety.
Police said Paul Richards was discovered around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on the Tree House Loop of the Peavine Trail.
"He is alert, talking with first responders but is in need of medical attention," said Lt. Jon Brambila with the Prescott Police Department in a statement.
Law enforcement has asked people to avoid the area for the rescue mission.
The 67-year-old hadn't been seen since around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. He was reported missing on Wednesday.
Officers with the Prescott Police Department said they found his vehicle Wednesday in the parking lot of the Peavine trailhead, which the 67-year-old often hikes. It had been there since the previous day at around 9:30 a.m.
He is an avid hiker and knows the area very well, according to officers.
The trail has been closed since the search started on Wednesday.