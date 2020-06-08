LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety (MCSO) responded to man that went missing near London Bridge Beach on Lake Havasu.
The man who MCSO identified as 21-year-old Torrian Jones from Las Vegas, was found at the bottom of the lake and was take to the Havasu Regional Medical Center according to a press release.
Torrian was in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
MCSO is continuing to investigate the cause, circumstances of the drowning.