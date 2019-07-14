PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- It's a basketball tournament like no other.
Some of the players are missing a leg. Others have lost an arm. One player lost both of his hands.
But the loss of limbs isn't stopping these guys from hitting the court and doing what they love.
The Cactus Classic, the country's only stand-up amputee basketball tournament, took place in Phoenix this weekend.
Athletes from Arizona and from across the nation gathered at Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center to participate in both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games.
Aaron Soetaert played basketball all his life. And he was determined that losing an arm wasn't going to stop him from hitting the court.
"It was just something I couldn't give up. It was just life-changing. It's got my cardio up, it's got my energy up. It's brought my attitude up. It's brought a community and camaraderie that, it's just, I can't explain it. It's beautiful."
The tournament is for players who use lower extremity prosthetics to stand up, or who may or may not use prosthetics for upper extremity disabilities.
"It's helped me as an amputee and just as a person in general, having people who support you," said Soetaert.
An electrical accident cost another player, Samoana Matagi, both his hands. But now he has prosthetics that allow him to shoot, pass and dribble.
Amp1 has given him a second chance on the court.
"I'm so glad I found them," he said."It gives me a place where I can play with other people who have the same thing going on"
Soetaert, a father to a little girl, says he hopes his involvement with Amp1 inspires her.... and others.
"For her to see me out here and for her to see others out here with the amputations and just giving it their all and just coming together and just playing," he says.
This weekend's tournament was free and open to the public.
Players from Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon and Tennesee took part in the event.
Nick Pryor, the tournament director, is player-coach for Amp1, the defending tournament champion representing Phoenix.
The Amp 1 team is made up of stand-up amputee athletes who travel across the country, using basketball as a platform to help educate students and people of all ages about using prosthetics.
Ability360, formerly Arizona Bridge to Independent Living (ABIL), continues a 35-year tradition of empowering programs for people with all disabilities.
The Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center is a 45,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility, and it offers a wide variety of amenities including a fitness center with wheelchair accessible weight machines, an aquatic area equipped with lifts and elevators and accessible locker rooms.
(1) comment
Comments disabled
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.