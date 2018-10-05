PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Arizona law enforcement agencies have continued the tradition of remembering and honoring those who have disappeared around the Valley.
The fourth-annual "Missing in Arizona Day" is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public.
This year there are over 84,000 cases of missing people reported nationally. Almost 2,000 of those missing are reported from Arizona.
[RELATED: 70 missing person reports processed at 'Missing In Arizona Day' event]
These are estimated statistics from the Phoenix Police Department, which says "the real numbers may actually be higher, since many cases in the past have been mishandled, improperly closed, or go unreported."
A number of law enforcement booths and representatives will be at the event, including Phoenix Police and the Maricopa Office of the Medical Examiner.
Law enforcement will be on site to take reports of missing persons. Additional information and DNA samples from close relatives are also welcomed to assist in creating a profile for a missing person.
[RELATED: ‘Missing in Arizona Day’ brings hope for loved ones]
Activities during the event include:
- Support group for families of the missing at 2 p.m.
- Candle-lighting ceremony at 3 p.m.
This year's "Missing in Arizona Day" will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the ASU New College at West campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.