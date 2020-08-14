Quincy Eqwu

Authorities are looking for 29-year-old Quincy Eqwu after he went for a solo hike near Mesquite Trail Head in the White Tank Regional Park and hasn't been seen since.

WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hiker who went missing in White Tank Regional Park Thursday has been found dead. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the body of 29-year-old Quincy Eqwu was found Friday.

Eqwu had gone for a solo hike near Mesquite Trailhead Thursday morning, but he never returned. He was believed to be an experienced hiker but it was unknown if he was prepared to stay an extended amount of time in the desert, officials say.

MCSO says no foul play is suspected in his death. The cause of his death has not been released.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Content Producer

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News. Read more about Eric in his bio.

Recommended for you