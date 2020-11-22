PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 63-year-old endangered woman from Peoria was found safe Monday morning according to Peoria police.
Fortin was last seen at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence near Peoria and 81st avenues. She left on foot and it is unknown where she might have gone.
According to staffers at her residence, LuAnn has cognitive issues and other medical conditions that require medications. Police say she doesn't have a cell phone or money with her.
She is described as a white female, 5’9”, approximately 190 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing.
Anyone who sees LuAnn is asked to contact Peoria police.