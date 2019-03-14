PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An Arizona lawmaker, who is under scrutiny for sex charges in the 1980s and his comments on race, has been cleared of allegations that he hid the case from the Arizona Supreme Court.
In January, the State Bar of Arizona said they were prohibited by court rules from disclosing when the investigation began or what investigators are looking into. However, documents released Thursday uncovered that the investigation stemmed from a 1983 sex crime case in Baltimore, from which Stringer was later removed from.
The State Bar of Arizona said that when they tried to verify with the Arizona Supreme Court whether Stringer told them about the 1983 case, they discovered the application what would have showed that disclosure no longer exists.
“At this time, it does not appear that there is clear and convincing evidence or that such evidence could be developed to support the allegation that Representative Stringer failed to make the required and appropriate disclosures in seeking admission to the State Bar of Arizona,” the State Bar of Arizona said in a letter to Stringer’s attorney.
Read the full letter below:
