CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are searching for a Chandler 16-year-old who never made it home from school Wednesday evening and whose stuff was found in Mesa’s Pioneer Park. Police say Melissa Sajn goes to schools in Mesa and Tempe and uses the light rail to travel between them.
The Mesa Police Department explained that Pioneer Park is "in the vicinity" of Sajn's Mesa school and the light rail. The Chandler Police Department did not elaborate on what "personal belongings" were found in the park.
Police say Sajn was supposed to get home from school at about 5 p.m.
Sajn is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a medium build. Her hair and eyes are brown. The Chandler Police Department did not provide any information about what she was wearing, but they did tweet a photo of her.
If you have any information related to Melissa's whereabouts, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.