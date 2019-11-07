CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Chandler 16-year-old who didn't come home from school Wednesday evening and whose stuff was found in Mesa’s Pioneer Park has been located.
According to the Chandler Police Department, Melissa Sajn was found safe in the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.
They didn't say if she was with anyone.
Police considered her "endangered" when her "personal belongings" were discovered in the park and she was nowhere to be found. The park is near her Mesa school and the light rail she takes between schools in Mesa and Tempe.
Police say Sajn was supposed to get home from school at about 5 p.m.
An investigation is underway.