PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teens from Louisiana are facing murder charges after the body of a missing Arizona State University professor was found at a Surprise landfill.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies said they found the remains of Junseok Chae on July 17 at Northwest Regional Landfill. He was reported missing after he didn't come home from work on March 25. Law enforcement had been searching since May 11.
MCSO said the investigation into Chae's death went all the way to Shreveport, Louisiana. That's where three teens, 18-year-old Javian Ezell, 18-year-old Gabrielle Austin, and a third person were inside Chae's vehicle and were pulled over, investigators said. Deputies said the group made statements that led them to believe Chae was a victim of a homicide. They later determined Ezell and Austin killed Chae near Carefree Highway and Seventh Street in Phoenix and put his body in a dumpster, which was then taken to the landfill.
Ezell and Austin were extradited to Arizona and were booked into an MCSO jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and theft of means of transportation. Their bond is set at $1 million.
MCSO said law enforcement searched the landfill for 48 days, averaging 15 people per day for about 10 hours per day. They moved about 1,400 dump truck loads full of trash to find the body. The total cost of the search, not including man-hours, was $304,500, MCSO said.