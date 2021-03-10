NAVAJO, NM (3TV/CBS 5) – A 9-year-old Navajo Nation girl who never came home from school Tuesday has been found safe, Navajo police say. Franchescia Lynn Nez had been missing after her school day at Navajo Elementary School in Navajo, New Mexico, Tuesday and was reported missing just before 6 p.m.
A search team launched a ground search, checking places she might have gone. Navajo police say they are still working to gather more information but that she was found safe at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The Navajo Nation, which is the largest sovereign American Indian nation in the US, includes land in northwestern New Mexico, as well as northeastern Arizona and southeastern Utah. Window Rock is the capital of the Navajo Nation and sits on the Arizona side of the border between Arizona and New Mexico. Franchescia's home town of Navajo sits just east of the state border, north of Window Rock.