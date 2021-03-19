MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say they have located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing early Friday morning
Police say 13-year-old Makayla Kidde has been found and is OK
She was last seen near Baseline and Dobson roads in Mesa Thursday evening and then reported missing early Friday morning. Her family and police were concerned for safety due to some threats she made about harming herself. Mesa police said that she was not hurt when around 9:20 a.m.
Police did not say where Makayla was found or where she had been since Thursday evening.