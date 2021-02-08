MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A missing 12-year-old boy with multiple health issues has been found safe in Mesa.
Police say Caron Thompson had left his home near Main Street and Longmore late Sunday night without a shirt or shoes. His family was very concerned because has autism, bipolar disorder and also suffers from seizures and asthma. His family said he did not have his medication with him.
Mesa police say he was found Monday morning just before 10 a.m. at his grandmother's house.
